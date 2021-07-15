At least 1 dead after crash on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the near south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of South Meridian Street and East Morris Street in response to the crash.

IMPD has not yet released details regarding how many people are dead or injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.