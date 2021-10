SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Sunday on I-74 in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

SCSD said the crash took place on I-74 westbound around the 120 mile marker.

“At this time, I do not know how many vehicles are involved the number of injured or the if there is more than one fatality,” said sheriff Louie Koch in a release.

Traffic is being diverted as westbound I-74 is closed at the 123 mile marker.