UPDATE: Woman, boy in critical condition after IFD crews rescued them from west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman and a boy are in critical condition after Indianapolis Fire Department crews rescued them from a building fire on the west side of Indianapolis.

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lupine Terrace near the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road. The fire could be seen from the interstate.

There were four units in the building, and a woman and a boy were trapped on the second floor of one of the units. IFD crews rescued them, and medics transported both of them to local hospitals in critical condition.

Sixteen people are displaced from their homes as a result of the fire. Residents say they were alerted about the fire by smoke alarms.

Five cars were affected, two cats are unaccounted for, and one dog died.