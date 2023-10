INDIANAPOLIS – At least 4 people were injured early Sunday morning after they were shot on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers say the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of East 65th Street. Officers located at least four people who had been shot.

The conditions of the victims were not made available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.