INDIANAPOLIS – At least six people are in critical condition after a car was hit head on at the intersection of 38th Street and Layman Avenue on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 12:30 pm Sunday when a 25-year-old man traveling on 38th Street, hit a car mostly full of juveniles head on as they were turning on to Layman Avenue.

At least six people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. The male driver was also taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Witnesses say the male driver was driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of traffic before colliding with the other vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when new information is made available.