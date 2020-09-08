At least 8 units affected by apartment fire in Fishers

FISHERS — At least eight units were affected Tuesday by an apartment fire in Fishers, either by the flames or the water used to put them out, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

At around 3 p.m., crews were called to the Sunblest Apartments near Lantern Road and Regency Drive.

No one was injured in the fire. Two pets were rescued, according to FFD.

The fire department says the Red Cross, Delaware Township Trustees Office and Sunblest Apartment staff are working together to care for the displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.