ATF offering $2K reward for info on Indianapolis burglary

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking for help with an investigation into a burglary at an Indianapolis gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced a reward for infomation leading to the arrest and conviction of those reponsible for burglarizing Shoot Point Blank.

The shooting range and gun store was burglarized around 10:40 p.m. on January 4 by at least rehe people. They forcibly entered the business, stealing three handguns. The ATF’s Columbus Field Division and IMPD are investigating the burglary.

A potential reward of up to $2,000 is available. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.