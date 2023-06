CARMEL, Ind. — A house fire had broken out in Carmel, according to the Carmel Fire Departments Twitter account.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 4:04 p.m. to the 100 block of Lantern Lane on a report of a fire in an attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, and the fire trucks remained on site for cleanup.

This is a developing story, information will be added as it becomes available.