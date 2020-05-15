Attorney General defends letter on church reopening

INDIANAPOLIS — In an exclusive interview with FOX59 News, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill defended the letter he sent to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine in which he warned that their order to open up Indianapolis churches to congregations of 25 people or less this weekend was unconstitutional.

“There’s no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its equal rights,” said Hill in a telephone interview from his office on his last scheduled workday before beginning a 30-day long suspension of his law license by the Indiana State Supreme Court. “We’re not suggesting they don’t have the authority to proceed.

“It’s a matter of those orders still have to be in compliance with constitutional protections.”

Dr. Caine issued a public health order this week that allows the reopening of places of worship this weekend as long as the sizes of the congregations were limited in order to reduce the risk of infection of the coronavirus.

“Indiana state law expressly permits the Marion County Public Health Department to order schools and churches closed and forbid public gatherings when considered necessary to prevent and stop epidemics,” Caine said in a statement emailed to FOX59 News. “The most recent order, Public Health Order 9-2020, allows churches and religious institutions to reopen for services so long as they abide by the rules applicable for other public gatherings. In so doing, that order in no way discriminates against religious exercise.

“Indeed, it represents a relaxation of previous requirements of gatherings at churches and religious institutions that had existed previously under both State and Marion County executive orders. Thus, this order seeks to protect the citizens of Marion County from the COVID-19 pandemic by enforcing its authority on public gatherings – albeit now though limiting their size, not by prohibiting them – just as state law permits.”

Hill said he agreed with the sentiment and attempt to protect public health, but not the language of the order.

“Its that public gathering reference that creates a problem because, under the public gathering reference, churches are limited to 25 persons, and given that churches are also considered essential businesses and services under the current order, there is no limitation for essential businesses to operate.”

One local pastor said he won’t be reopening his church any time soon no matter what Dr. Caine approved.

“We’re gonna continue to do live streaming. We feel that is the best practice at this time so we’re gonna stay focused on our stream,” said Rev. David Green Sr. of Purpose of Life Ministries. “We want to see more of infection decline before I will put the parishioners at risk at all. I really want to play it safe.”

Marion County still accounts for approximately 30% of Indiana’s COVID-19 infections and deaths and has a positive test rate of close to 21%.

“I think we’re in a season where its gonna be a new normal even when we come back,” said Rev. Greene. “We’re used to shaking hands. We may never shake hands ever again. Fist bumps. Elbow bumps. I think we’re a long way from what it used to be like and we’re gonna have to adapt to a new normal.

“We’re looking at masks, we’re looking at taking temperatures, we’re looking at seating and how that needs to be so we’re gonna practice a lot of precautions as we return.”

Rev. Greene said he would not consider returning to traditional Sunday worship services until June or even July.

Hill said he intended to attend church, most likely virtually, this weekend.

Monday begins a month-long suspension of his license to practice law as the Indiana State Supreme Court ruled this week that he had committed battery against four women in a downtown Indianapolis bar in April of 2018.

Hill appointed his chief deputy to serve in his office during the suspension.

Governor Eric Holcomb has sought to intervene in that decision.

The Court indicated it would consider and rule on the case next week.