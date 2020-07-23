Attorney General doubts legality of governor face mask order

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill thinks wearing a face mask to control the spread of the coronavirus among Hoosiers is a good idea.

He just doesn’t think Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating face coverings and the criminal penalty to go along with it are legal.

“The problem we have now is the governor is operating under an emergency basis, a disaster emergency circumstance, and the legislature has been out of session,” said Hill. “The concern here is, are we actually talking about creating or establishing a law of which there would be a criminal consequence for the violation of there to? That’s a function of the general assembly.”

Holcomb’s facemask order, set to go into effect Monday, carries a B misdemeanor penalty of a $1000 fine and/or six months in jail, though one central Indiana police chief said he has no intention of enforcing the order.

“In the city of Martinsville, we are not gonna respond to radio runs of people calling and reporting other citizens for not wearing their masks,” said Police Chief Kevin Spivey. “For us it just simply comes down to manpower. You enact this and we got a three day notice to prepare for this and if it greatly increases our radio runs, we have minimal manpower at times, and we just simply can’t tie up our officers from responding to emergency runs or critical type calls because they’re all busy enforcing mask mandates.”

Spivey said if there a disturbance as the result of a facemask disagreement, his officers would respond.

“If you go into a business and refuse to wear a mask, and that’s your decision, the business is going to enforce their policy or the governor’s mandate, then they have the right to refuse service, and if you refuse to leave the service when you’ve been asked to leave then, of course, the police are gonna respond and take care of that issue as well.”

Hill said the governor has expanded his authority under the emergency order far beyond the timetable imagined when Indiana reported its first coronavirus cases in March.

“This emergency acute problem has seemed to extend to a longer problem, it’s gone on for four months, that’s a quarter of a year, so at some point it would seem our full government would be engaged in the process of determining our steps forward including legislative issues,” said Hill.

“We would want our lawmakers to be in on the action because they’re the folks who are closest to the people and these are issues that the people need to make a determination for themselves in terms of having a law and having criminal sanctions for that law.”

The governor has always taken the position that the power granted him under the emergency declaration gives him the authority to issue such mandates as the face mask order.

In response to Hill’s comments, Democratic nominee for Indiana Attorney General Jonathan Weinzapfel issued a statement defending Governor Holcomb’s decision.

“Under Indiana law, the Governor clearly has the authority during a public health emergency to institute a statewide mask requirement and I would gladly defend it in court,” said Weinzapfel.