Attorneys for family of Dreasjon Reed respond to grand jury decision

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys representing Dreasjon Reed’s family are responding after a grand jury decided not to press criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed him back in May.

The attorneys are hosting a news conference Saturday morning. This comes after a special grand jury returned a “no bill” Tuesday, meaning they did not find enough probable cause to charge or accuse Officer Dejoure Mercer with a crime.

A grand jury is made up of six community members with no background in law. They ultimately decide whether to indict a person after a case and its facts are presented.

You can watch the news conference here. We will provide additional information once it becomes available.

