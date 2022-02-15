INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys on both sides hoped to tip the case in their favor during closing arguments in the trial of a man who is charged with the murder of a Southport officer.

Final arguments concluded Tuesday morning in Judge Mark Stoner’s courtroom. Now the fate of Jason Brown is in the hands of the judge.

Jason Brown is charged with the murder of Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan in July 2017. Lt. Allan was called to the scene of a turned-over vehicle. When Allen reached in to help, prosecutors say Brown fired 18 rounds at the officer, hitting home eleven times.

During closing arguments, prosecutors offered a theory that Brown was high on spice and purposefully pulled his gun and fired. The defense argued that Brown suffered a seizure and didn’t know what he was doing.

Absent a jury, Judge Stoner announced last week after the State rested its case that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Brown knew he was shooting a police officer. As a result, the maximum penalty Brown could be sentenced to if he is found guilty is 65 years in prison.

Judge Stoner will render his verdict next Tuesday morning.