August is starting off dry and sunny, gradual warming trend this week

There were a few showers here and there today but for the most part, it was sunny and warm! We keep the sunshine every day this week with temperatures gradually warming into the end of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s under mostly starry skies making for a cool and comfortable night!

An area of high pressure will build in keeping us dry and nice for most of next week.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The comfortable conditions stick around too! Humidity will be low into much of next week.

Temperatures into the end of next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity each day. It certainly won’t feel like the first week of August! As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will gradually increase back into the upper 80s with humidity increasing by the weekend. There could be a spotty shower or two Friday but nothing major.