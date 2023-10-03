INDIANAPOLIS — A wanted man facing federal charges of drug trafficking and dog fighting was arrested early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis, bringing a conclusion to a search that lasted nearly one month.

Officials from the FBI office in Indianapolis announced the arrest of Maurice Ervin, 44, one of two fugitives federal authorities had been actively searching for in connection to a drug trafficking and dogfighting investigation.

The FBI and other law enforcement officials conducted a raid on Aug. 31 at a residence on Indy’s east side and uncovered what it called a dogfighting operation that had been active since 2001.

Federal authorities and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are still looking to bring Gregory Henderson Jr. into custody. Henderson faces federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

Gregory Henderson Jr.

According to previous reports, Henderson was one of 21 people charged last month with drug trafficking and/or dog fighting.

The investigation and residential raid were part of a larger probe into the “34th Street Gangster Disciples“, a neighborhood gang that allegedly participated in a variety of illegal activities, including dogfighting, illegal forms of gambling and the distribution of narcotics.

The raid resulted in over 40 guns and more than $50,000 in cash being seized, and around 90 dogs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said.

The FBI reiterated that anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of Henderson Jr. can earn up to $5,000 dollars.