Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Wayne County

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wayne County, Indiana. One woman is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound; her condition is unknown.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when Centerville Police and a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a woman threatening suicide in the 500 block of E. South St. in Centerville, near the Indiana-Ohio state line. When police arrived, the woman was sitting on the front porch of the residence armed with a weapon, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Police say the woman ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon and, at one point, returned inside the residence. When she came back outside she once again pointed the weapon at the officers, according to police. At that point, the sheriff’s deputy fired one round from his department-issued rifle, striking the woman.

The woman was transported to Reid Hospital in Richmond, and then flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Investigators have not received an update on the woman’s medical condition, according to the news release.

Per policy of both police departments, each officer has been put on paid administrative leave during the investigation.