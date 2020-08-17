Authorities search for people who put explosive devices inside Indianapolis T-Mobile store

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for the public’s help with identifying multiple people who they say targeted a T-Mobile store in downtown Indy.

Investigators say the suspects placed and set off explosive devices at the T-Mobile store at 40 W. Washington St. during the early morning hours of May 30.

The people in these photos are wanted for questioning regarding the fire set at the store.

If you have any information, contact the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive an award up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Callers are not required to provide their name.