Authorities seeking information on missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing Indianapolis man.

Missing Persons Detectives said they are looking for 71-year-old John D. Groce.



Groce is described as 5’7″ tall and weighing around 176 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said he was last seen on April 6, just after 2:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Riley Ave. wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with red, white and grey shoes.

Groce suffers from symptoms of dementia and is blind in his right eye. Officials are warning that he may become combative if confronted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.