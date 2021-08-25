Avon High School cleaning up after storm system results in multiple leaks

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been numerous reports of damage after a line of storms went through the Indianapolis area Wednesday afternoon.

The line of storms brought more than an inch of rain to the area, it also caused thousands of power outages across the area.

In Avon, the school district confirms that heavy rainfall caused multiple leaks in the roof. Multiple rooms were affected, but the school day was able to go on as scheduled.

The district superintendent said the cause of the leaks was a roof drain that couldn’t keep up with the downpour.

Now THIS is teamwork! Our crews got to work quickly this afternoon at AHS cleaning up mess created from a roof drain that couldn’t keep up with the downpour today. Thankful for staff who drop everything to come help. #allin pic.twitter.com/HP9dQ946yH — Scott Wyndham (@AvonSupt) August 25, 2021