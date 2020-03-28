Avon man with down syndrome spreading acts of kindness during stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind- These days, it seems like the sky is always some shade of gray. But 59 year old Ricky Hull knows that a little bit of sunshine goes a long way.

“We had so many acts of kindness that Ricky planned to do all through the end of the month," his sister Cheryl Carlton said.

Ricky has down syndrome. Since March is developmental disability awareness month he committed to doing 60 acts of kindness in honor of his 60th birthday later this year.

Earlier in the month, he donated to a local animal shelter, baked for the police department and brought flowers to a neighbor. But as coronavirus spread, those visits had to stop.

“Ricky has had a hard time too understanding," Cheryl said about the coronavirus. "His job has been closed down too and that been kind of difficult too for him, he's kinda struggled with that.”

However, Ricky does understand that kindness is needed now more than ever. Coronavirus kept him at home, but he still had a goal to reach.

"He’s had to start doing some of the acts and just put them online like his singing," Cheryl said. "He loves to sing at church, usually at the top of his lungs."

So now, Ricky’s virtual acts of kindness are shared on Facebook. He even put on a show for his neighbors, spreading a message of love to a world that needs it.

“We just really hope that the videos going out, and his smile and his random acts of kindness will bring hope to people,” Cheryl said.

In a time of uncertainty, Ricky Hull seems to know what we all tend to forget. When you look past those cloudy skies, you’ll find lots of sunshine, just waiting to peek through.

“With us, we just know we don't know what tomorrow holds," Cheryl said. "But we know that God is already there and there is hope out there."

You can follow along with Ricky’s acts of kindness on his Facebook page, “Ricky’s Walking Warriors.”