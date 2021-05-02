Avon police arrest woman after she allegedly tried to hit person with vehicle during domestic dispute

AVON, Ind. — Avon police arrested a woman Sunday for attempted manslaughter after she allegedly tried to hit someone with a vehicle during a domestic dispute, according to the Avon Police Department.

Officers were called to an address on Solidago Drive Saturday evening after the incident.

Police say while a portion of the incident was captured on a nearby security camera, officers had to work throughout the night to locate the woman who drove the car. APD says officers found the woman — identified as Shamika Bausley — at about midnight Sunday and took her into custody without incident.

She has since been taken to the Hendricks County Jail on one count of attempted manslaughter.

This incident remains under investigation.

Police ask that anybody who may have witnessed the incident or may have information call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.