AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Savanna Young was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday wearing green sweatpants and a gray coat in the area of CR 100 South and Dan Jones Road.

She is described as standing 4’10” tall, weighs about 80 lbs and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.