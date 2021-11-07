Avon’s marching band wins Class A marching band state finals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday night marching bands from across Indiana competed in the ISSMA 2021 Marching Band finals. After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, bands returned to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Avon marching band won the Class A state title, beating Carmel High School.

Class A

1. Avon H.S.
2. Carmel H.S.
3. Fishers H.S.
4. Castle H.S.
5. Brownsburg H.S.
6. Homestead H.S.- Ft. Wayne
7. Carroll H.S. – Ft. Wayne
8. Center Grove H.S. – Greenwood
9. Noblesville H.S.
10. Floyd Central – Floyds Knobs

Class B

1. Greenfield Central H.S.
2. North H.S. – Evansville
3. Greenwood H.S.
4. Concord H.S. – Elkhart
5. Jasper H.S.
6. Northview H.S. – Brazil
7. Munster H.S.
8. Bloomington H.S. North
9. New Palestine H.S.
10. North Side H.S. – Ft. Wayne

Class C

1. Western H.S. – Russiaville
2. Northwood H.S. – Nappanee
3. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville
4. Wm. H. Harrison – Evansville
5. Princeton H.S.
6. Angola H.S.
7. Northwestern H.S. – Kokomo
8. Concordia Lutheran – Ft. Wayne
9. John Glenn H.S. – Walkerton
10. Jimtown H.S. – Elkhart

Class D

1. Lewis Cass H.S. – Walton
2. Fairfield H.S. – Goshen
3. Springs Valley – French Lick
4. Forest Park H.S. – Ferdinand
5. Mater Dei H.S. – Evansville
6. Southridge H.S. – Huntingburg
7. Woodlan H.S. – Woodburn
8. Tell City H.S.
9. Orleans H.S.
10. Paoli H.S.

All results can be found online at the ISSMA website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Veteran's Day

More Veterans Voices

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News