Award-winning rock album cover artist showcases work in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.–The first of three exhibits from acclaimed artist Hugh Syme is now on display at The Art Gallery at City Hall in Fishers.

Syme is a JUNO Award-winning painter, illustrator and graphic artist best known for his artwork and cover concepts for rock albums by Rush, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Meatloaf, KISS and countless others.

The Fishers Arts Council is presenting three exhibits in total–one per month starting in January and running through March on the second level of City Hall’s art gallery.

The January exhibit is titled “The World at Large” features 13 prints and is on display now.

February’s exhibit called “Music and Cover Art” will showcase another 13 prints from Syme. “Music Art of Rush” will consist of 25 prints and runs in March, concluding the exhibit.







Images by Hugh Syme on display at the Art Gallery in Fishers City Hall

The 276-page “Art Of Rush / Serving A Life Sentence” was published by Syme in 2015 which celebrates his 40 years as art director for the band. In December of 2019, Syme appeared on FOX59 to promote a signing event at Renditions Fine Art Gallery.

Syme began drawing and painting at a young age and received formal training from the New School of Art in Toronto and York University in York, England. He now lives in New Castle and has studios in both Toronto and Indiana.

The visual artist is also an accomplished musician, and has also appeared on albums by Rush, Tiles, Jim McCarty and the Ian Thomas Band. Syme is currently co-hosting the Music Buzzz Podcast, an industry-insider talkshow for music lovers.

The Art Gallery at City Hall, One Municipal Drive is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays and Saturdays during Fishers Summer Farmers Market).

If COVID-19 protocols allow, there will be an in-person reception with Syme on March 19th at 6 p.m. at the gallery.