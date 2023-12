INDIANAPOLIS — Well, look what the stork dropped off!

A baby male calf giraffe was born at the Indianapolis Zoo early Wednesday. The baby and his mother Kita will remain indoors with the rest of the herd during the winter. The pair are both doing well.

The father, Majani, is also apart of the herd that resides in the African Plains section at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The male calf has yet to be named.

To learn more about the baby, please view a social post here.