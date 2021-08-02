Back to school: IPS students return in-person under updated COVID protocol

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Indianapolis Public Schools return to class to kick off a new school year on Monday, and the pandemic is once again shaping the start of the school year.

IPS is one of the latest districts to fall in line with new guidance from the CDC about mask wearing as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

Masks are recommended indoors for all IPS students and staff. That also includes while on school buses. Vaccinated students and staff can opt out of wearing face masks by voluntarily providing proof of vaccination status.

FOX59 spoke to IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson Monday as students arrived for the first day of school.

She told us, the changes were enacted after Marion County recommended masks as well.

Staff and students over 12 years old are encouraged to submit their proof of vaccination status.

“We have to continue to be responsive and flexible in the event that our mask guides could change again, we wanted to make sure that folks are still documenting their status,” said Johnson.

Additional COVID protocol for the school year includes three feet of social distancing when possible and providing updates to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.