Bagpipers serenade IMS health workers as April vaccinations come to a close

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — As Indiana rolls into May, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) mass vaccination clinic will shut down next week, so track officials can prepare for the big race. Friday afternoon, the Indy 500 Gordon Pipers took to the garages to thank the health care workers on site.

“Bringing people out here for the mass vaccinations is probably one of the best ideas I’ve heard in my life,” exclaims Doug Hardwick, President and Pipe Major of the Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers, “We thought it would be great to come out and show our appreciation to the great medical people.”

IU Health says there have been 1,500 health care workers at IMS. They have administered 70,000 vaccine doses in the last 16 days. Today some of those men and women broke down as the bag pipes came through. Those volunteers told us the past year has felt like ten. They are just glad their hard work at IMS means there will be less people showing up in their hospitals.

“You think about those lives, and the short amount of days, and we are pretty happy,” says Kristen Kelley, Nursing Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health, “I broke down today because it had been such a long year.

“I am a registered nurse, and I work at the Schwartz Cancer Center in oncology,” adds Kristine Brannock who was administering vaccinations at IMS on Friday, “I love what I do. I love my patients. I’m humbled to be a nurse.”

Vaccinations at the track will take a break next week, but they will return the following week. IU Health says the vaccination location at the track is yet to be determined.