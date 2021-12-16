Bail project support suspended by Marion County courts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County court is suspending its support of the Bail Project.

In a letter FOX59 obtained to The Bail Project, it states after reviewing data from the third quarter of 2021, the criminal judges voted to suspend support of the Bail Project immediately until further review and collection of data.

Presiding Judge Amy Jones wrote “The 2018 letter of support written by the previous Executive Committee should no longer be submitted to the Marion County Clerk with the refund of any Bail Project bonds moving forward.”

The letter also states a representative of the Bail Project is invited to speak at a January 10 meeting to give the judges an. It states the judges want reports in three different areas:

A listing of all cases by court in which bonds have been posted by the Bail Project to date. This includes the defendant’s name and cause number.

Data including the defendant’s name and cause number for all individuals who were out on a bail project cash bond and either had a pretrial release violation filed OR were arrested on new charges; and

The number of actual referrals made by the Bail Project to any wraparound services, including the names of those services. This should only include referrals to service providers made by the Bail Project and not the Marion County Public Defender Agency’s social workers or lists of resources provided to the individual to make contact of their own.

After reviewing all of that information, the court says it will decide whether to support the Bail Project moving forward.

The Bail Project is a nonprofit that provides free bail assistance to thousands of low-income people every year.

FOX59 began looking into the Bail Project this year after three recent violent crimes allegedly committed by people bailed out on previous cases by the Bail Project.

For example, Marcus Garvin’s initial bond was set at $30,000, but Judge Shatrese Flowers lowered it to $1,500 with GPS monitoring, and the Bail Project paid. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Christie Holt.

The Bail Project paid bail for Travis Lang in January, helping with his pre-trial release, for a drug possession charge. Lang also had 3 felony cases pending for burglary, breaking & entering, resisting law enforcement. He’s accused of killing 24-year-old Dylan McGinnis.

On Dec. 1, Deonta Williams allegedly stabbed two IMPD officers. The Bail Project paid his $750 bond for a burglary charge earlier this year.

FOX59 has reached out to the Bail Project for more information. This is a developing story we’ll continue to follow.