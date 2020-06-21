Ball State alerts students of stabbing investigation near campus

A campus smoking ban at Ball State University has had some unintended consequences, and neighbors aren’t happy about it. Liz Gelardi reports.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University sent out an emergency alert to students early Sunday morning in reference to a reported stabbing near campus.

According to Ball State University Police, an investigation was taking place just west of Noyer Complex and near the 1100 block of West Neely Avenue.

Students were advised to avoid the area:

UPD is currently investigating reports of a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Neely. Stay clear of the area until further notice. — Ball State University Police (@BallStatePolice) June 21, 2020

FOX59 has reached out to to both Ball State University and the Muncie Police Department and are still waiting for a response.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. the school removed the emergency alert from their website and said there was no longer a threat on campus.

Ball State is advising there is no ongoing threat to campus. Resume normal activities. — Ball State University Police (@BallStatePolice) June 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.