Ball State expands entrepreneurial education efforts

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State is enhancing its efforts to prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The university announced Wednesday that it received $5 million in grant funding from the Menard family and $1.55 million from the Charles Koch Foundation. The funds will help the university reimage an existing entrepreneurial center and create a second one to focus on how organizations promote prosperity.

The Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute focuses on helping learners become innovators and leaders. The University said the new Institute for the Study of Political Economy will study the role of economic and political institutions in promoting prosperity.

During a board of trustees meeting Wednesday, members approved naming rights for new meeting and training rooms and a speaker series as a result of grant funding from the Menard family.

“We are pleased to partner with the Menard family, and the Charles Koch Foundation,” said Ball State Provost Susana Rivera-Mills. “This funding benefits our students, creating learning opportunities to provide them with the skills and competencies desired by employers.”

Rivera-Mills said the university’s proposals for the institutes align with its strategic plan, Destination 2040: Our Flight Path. The strategic plan focuses on improving student experience and developing partnerships that revitalize and sustain Muncie and the region.