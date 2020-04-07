Ball State focuses annual fundraiser on helping students impacted by COVID-19

MUNCIE, Ind. — All in-person classes and events may be cancelled at Ball State, but the university is calling on Cardinals across the country to show support.

The annual 24-hour online fundraiser – One Ball State Day – is continuing this year; however, the focus is different than in the past. It will be solely on students.

On April 7, all funds raised will address critical needs of students, particularly those resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are shifting our fundraising efforts to focus solely on our students,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “Our students need our support now more than ever. And we heard from so many of you who expressed a desire to help students at this time of great need.”

President Mearns encourages donors to give in two areas in particular.

The first is the Jack Beyerl Student Emergency Aid which provides financial assistance to students who experience accidents, illnesses or financial hardships.

The other is the Take Flight Fund which supports students that may not be able to enroll or graduate on time due to financial need.

Freshman student Madison Surface said there is a lot of financial stress among her peers.

“A lot of students have been cut off from their jobs or been laid off,” she said. “Figuring out how to pay for college and stay enrolled with the financial hardships that are going on right now are the main concern.”

Surface will help with the fundraising efforts.

“I will be pushing the social media graphics and the different challenges we’ll be posting, so that is one way people can get involved,” she explained. “If they aren’t financially able to give a gift, they can stay involved on social media with us as well.”

Participants can join in social media challenges using #OneBallState.

Some challenges are as simple as posting a quarantine selfie. Funds raised in many donation challenges will be matched by the faculty members or the university.

For a full list of challenges, or to make a donation you can head here: https://oneballstate.bsu.edu/



