MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company’s property management.

FOX59 previously reported that some Ball State students say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned.

The properties they moved into are managed by MiddleTown Property Group. The company has hundreds of properties and rents many properties around the Ball State Campus under the name BSURentals.

The Star Press reports that MiddleTown’s owner responded to the complaints by sending a letter to elected officials saying they could leave Muncie, taking its 100-plus jobs with it.

On August 30, Ball State University terminated a contractual relationship with MiddleTown. Ball State says the company had been providing property management services for some off-campus University-owned properties that were not associated with any complaints.

Recently, Ball State also took the step of sending a cease and desist letter to MiddleTown, demanding the company stop using the BSU trademark and any other Ball State University trademarks.

MiddleTown responded to this move saying its legal counsel is reviewing the order.

“Ball State renewed our longstanding management agreement in June but terminated after recent media activity,” a representative for MiddleTown said. “We did not receive any reason for the action.”

MiddleTown says it is working with the new vendor to ensure a smooth transition. Ball State says it is providing assistance with any student who has concerns with an off-campus rental property.

Additionally, Ball State says it can provide students experiencing an emergency, such as no heat or no water, financial support or temporary emergency housing.