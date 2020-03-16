Bankers Life Fieldhouse announces postponement of Elton John show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Bankers Life) announced the postponement of Elton John's March 26, 2020 concert.

Bankers Life posted on their website and Twitter Monday, confirming that the Indianapolis performance of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be rescheduled for a date in 2021.

In the statement, Bankers Life said it was a tough decision, but the health of John's fans is of upmost importance.

Bankers Life said ticket-holders should hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled show, but refunds are available at point of purchase.

No information was provided as to when the rescheduled date will be announced.

