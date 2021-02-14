Bargersville authorities seek out snowmobile, ATV owners ahead of winter storm

Related Content Winter storm to bring hazardous conditions to central Indiana

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — As a winter storm approaches, the Bargersville Fire Department is seeking snowmobile and ATV owners for its community resource list.

Anyone in or near the Bargersville community who owns a snowmobile or ATV and would be available to help paramedics & EMTs access medical patients should email mpruitt@bcfd.net with details and contact information.

The National Weather Service has placed central Indiana under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning begins at 7 p.m. Sunday and will last until 7 a.m. Tuesday.