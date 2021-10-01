Bargersville Fire Department rescue construction worker trapped on site

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The Bargersville Fire Department assisted in rescuing a construction worker from a 10-foot deep trench on Friday afternoon at the 4000 block of Saddle Club South Parkway.

According to BFD, the trench was supported by a steel trench box with the worker inside the said box. Crews had to load rescue equipment in a large construction payloader to transfer it to the remote scene.

The worker was alert and conscious and complaining of pain. He had been working near a large concrete trench pipe when he became trapped by the pipe. He was no longer trapped upon the fire department’s arrival but was unable to move from the trench box due to his injuries.

The worker was transferred to Lifeline Helicopter in stable condition and transported to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.