BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — The Bargersville Police Department is asking the public to help identify an person if interest in connection with the December 24 shooting at the Circle K (9400 W SR 144).

Police said this person is “NOT a suspect,” but was present near the time of the incident.

Anyone who may know this individual’s identity is asked to contact the Detective Zach Elliott at 317-714-4652, or Detective Stephen Byerly at 317-557-1402.