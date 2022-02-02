Bargersville, Vernon Twp. Fire Departments ask snowmobile, ATV owners for help

BARGERSVILLE, Ind.- During this winter storm, local fire departments are putting a call out to snowmobile and ATV owners. Those vehicles could help first responders if they get stuck in the snow while responding to a call.

“They can assist us in getting up driveways that are a significant distance from the roadway or in the neighborhoods that maybe the plow hasn’t hit yet,” said Mark Elder, Deputy Chief with the Vernon Township Fire Department.

This is the second year the Vernon Township Fire Department has made a community resource list during a winter storm.

“We’d rather be prepared for it and not need them instead of needing them and not having a plan in place,” said Elder.

The same plan is activated over in Johnson County. Bargersville Fire Department has a list of 20 snowmobiles and ATV’s on standby, ready for those just in case situations.

“Over the years we’ve seen a use for the snowmobiles and ATV vehicles that can maybe get places our emergency vehicles can’t,” said Mike Pruitt, Deputy Fire Chief with the Bargersville Fire Department.

One specific year stands out to Pruitt, The Blizzard of 1978. Pruitt remembers his dad road a snowmobile 6-7 miles to get to a little boy who was dehydrated. There was too much snow for the ambulance to reach the boy’s house.

“My dad was able to go pick this kid up, wrap him in a blanket and bring him all the way back to the ambulance awaiting to get him to the hospital. So that stuck with me for many years,” said Pruitt.

Thankfully that boy ended up being okay. It’s situations like that which proves sometimes it takes the community and first responders working as a team to get someone the help they need.

“Events like this, it’s really coming together as a community is what’s important,” said Elder.

If you own a snowmobile or an ATV or you’re interested in being added to the community list, email mpruitt@bcfd.net if you live in Johnson County or the Bargersville area.

If you live in Fortville, McCordsville or Vernon Township, email firemarshal@vernontownship.us.

Officials will need your name, phone number and address.