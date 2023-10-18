BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man died after being struck by a large piece of metal that reportedly fell from a crane in Edinburgh early Wednesday afternoon.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office responded shortly after noon on Wednesday to 14000 N. CR 250 W. in Edinburgh in response to reports of an industrial accident.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Charles D. Carson, 66, of Elizabethtown. Preliminary information indicates that Carson was working on the floor of an unidentified shop when a heavy piece of metal fell from an overhead crane and struck him in the head, the coroner’s office said. The metal had been suspended in the air before it fell to the ground.

The Edinburgh Fire and Police departments also responded to the scene of the accident. Authorities attempted to provide life-saving measures but these were not successful, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.