Bartholomew County police seek person of interest in death investigation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff is asking the public to help find a person if interest in a death investigation.

The sheriff said an investigation into the death of a woman found in a home Monday is underway.

According to police, the woman was found in the 2700 block of South East Street in Waynesville.

The sheriff is now looking for Bobby Neil Truitt II, 19, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Police said they are seeking any information “no matter how seemingly insignificant,” and believe Truitt was the last person to see the woman alive.

Anyone with information regarding Truitt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-565-5926.