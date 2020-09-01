Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy goes out of the way to help elderly woman

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy and local resident is getting praise for helping a 93-year-old woman after a brick was thrown through the window of her home yesterday.

“When I arrived, I realized it was an elderly female. She had problems coming out of the house and she wanted to show me the front window was busted out,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Deputy Robert Cooper said.

Neighbors say she’s a sweet lady and keeps to herself. No one understands why someone would throw a brick into the window of her home.

“She thought someone came through in the night and did it. She didn’t understand and was confused,” Deputy Cooper said.

When Deputy Robert Cooper arrived, he took his normal report and started a chain reaction of kindness to help the woman.

“My plan was to just get some plastic and get it nailed up, so she was out of the elements. She advised she had cats and it will help keep them in the house,” Deputy Cooper explained.

Deputy Cooper drove a block away to Kenny Glass on US-31 to get the supplies. Employee Jerry Bragg heard what happened and got involved. He decided to help.

“What kept running through my mind is I know what this company stands for and if we can help, we want to help,” Bragg said.

Bragg decided to come out and replace the broken window for free.

“She put her hand out and said ‘where’s the bill?’ I said ‘nope this is a blessing from my company to yours,’” Bragg said.

Deputy Cooper and Bragg think if others showed a little more compassion it could lead to more kindness.

“When you have a need and don’t have the means to take care of it wouldn’t you want someone to stand up and have a heart?” Bragg explained.

“There’s a lot of love down here,” Deputy Cooper said.

The Bartholomew Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person responsible for throwing the brick.

Deputy Cooper said they will find them.