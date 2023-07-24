BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is in jail after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the leg Sunday night in Columbus.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Shellbark Court in Columbus in response to a potential stabbing.

BCSD said the victim reportedly told deputies that his girlfriend, identified as Marie Hamilton, allegedly stabbed him in the leg and sprayed him with pepper spray.

The victim was treated by medical staff on the scene and released shortly after.

The residence remained locked as deputies attempted to communicate with Hamilton who was inside, according to BCSD. All of these efforts were unsuccessful until one of Hamilton’s family members arrived. This family member reportedly informed deputies that he told Hamilton not to come outside until he was present at the scene, BCSD said.

Hamilton was subsequently detained without incident and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail where she faces the following charges:

Domestic battery with a deadly weapon

Domestic battery with moderate injury

Domestic battery

This incident remains under investigation.