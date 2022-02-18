INDIANAPOLIS — After two Indianapolis apartment complexes were cut off from the water supply following unpaid bills from the properties’ ownership, service is being restored.

On Friday, the City of Indianapolis announced that the city has reached an agreement with Citizens Energy Group to restore water service to tenants by midnight.

This comes after Citizens made the decision to cut off water at Berkley Commons in Perry Township and Capital Place on Indy’s south side. The property ownership had not paid the bills, despite water bill payments being lumped into tenant’s rent checks.

While the two complexes have different management companies listed on county property records, FOX59 has learned they are linked to the same non-profit organization that also owns the troubled Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments, which are in the process of being sold.

Major Joe Hogsett released a statement Friday after the agreement was made with Citizens Energy Group.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement to restore service to tenants. By working with the Marion County Public Health Department, partners, and the community we will ensure residents have access to basic services and stable housing moving forward. The City of Indianapolis plans to use every resource at our disposal to hold the property owner of these complexes responsible for putting tenants in these harmful and dangerous conditions.” Major Joe Hogsett

We are continuing to follow this developing story and will provide additional details as they become available.