Bed of spikes chucked into Irvington street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Irvington neighbors caught a person on surveillance camera chucking a homemade bed of spikes into the street of their neighborhood.

Surveillance footage shows the incident happened at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The video appears to show a man dropping the spikes right by a curb at the corner of Butler Avenue and University Avenue.

The giant nails are driven into a plywood board. Neighbors found the hazard while mowing their lawn the next day. Thankfully, they believe no one was hurt.

“Definitely for cars,” says Marie Carroll talking about the dangers. “I mean, we didn’t see it until noon.”

Carroll says her boyfriend’s mother first discovered the spikes, but they did not call police. They did, however, take to social media to look for answers from fellow Irvingtonians. They hope any one passing through will keep their eyes open in case this person strikes again.