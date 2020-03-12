Bedford man accused of beating puppy to death

BEDFORD, Ind. – Police arrested a man in Bedford accused of killing his puppy.

On March 10, Bedford police were called to a home in the 1400 block of 17th Street around 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw their neighbor, 26-year-old Samuel Miller, beating his puppy.

WBIW reports witnesses said they saw Miller throw the dog from the back porch. When it tried to hide, Miller kicked the dog and dragged it back onto the porch.

Officers spoke with Miller and found a mixed breed 4-month-old puppy dead on the back porch. Miller told officers he didn’t mean to kill his puppy. He was mad the dog pooped in the house.

Police arrested Miller and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail. He was charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor). He has since bonded out of jail.