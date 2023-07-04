BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford man is in jail and facing multiple charges after leading officers on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The incident kicked off when the driver of a 2012 blue Hyundai ignored orders from an Indiana State Police trooper to pull over when traveling northbound on Tunnelton Road in Bedford.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and additional ISP troopers with the Bloomington District assisted with the subsequent chase.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Douglas Holbrook of Bedford, swerved the Hyundai in an attempt to avoid stop sticks at one point during the pursuit. In the same action, Holbrook rammed into a nearby fence and a 2014 white Buick.

Holbrook was taken from the scene and treated at IU Health Bedford. ISP said the Bedford Police Department confirmed that the Hyundai Holbrook was driving had been reported as stolen.

It was later revealed that Holbrook had an active arrest warrant for the following charges: a level 5 felony for possession of methamphetamine, a class A misdemeanor of resisting law enforcement and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

Holbrook was transported to the Lawrence County Jail after being released from IU Health. He has been preliminarily charged with a level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement, a class C misdemeanor of operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance and the existing arrest warrant.