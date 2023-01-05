LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after an investigation into a family member’s suspicion that he had child sexual abuse material.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began in December after a family member found suspected child sexual abuse material on Paul Imhoff’s electronic devices.

After interviewing Imhoff about the allegations, the Indiana State Police said officers were able to confirm that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on preliminary charges of:

Four counts of possession of child pornography under 12 years of age

Two counts of possession of child pornography

The Indiana State Police said this remains an active investigation. More charges in other jurisdictions may be forthcoming.