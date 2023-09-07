BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police investigated an accident that left a Bedford man hospitalized Thursday morning.

ISP said a red 2000 International semi-tractor operated by a 52-year-old man was traveling northbound on State Road 446 around 10:10 a.m. when it veered off the east side of the roadway. The trailer was hauling limestone blocks.

ISP responded to the scene and closed both lanes of State Road 446 to investigate and remove the blocks of limestone from the area. The roadway remained closed until 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The driver was brought to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for medical treatment, ISP said. The driver’s condition was not provided.

ISP said the driver was issued a citation for driving a commercial motor vehicle while having an invalid driving status.