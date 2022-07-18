BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove’s Mayor is providing an update after one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a park Sunday night.

the shooting happened at Don Challis Park on South 9th Avenue. As of midnight, one person was killed, another in critical condition and two in a stable condition.

“Beech Grove is not immune to what’s going on not only in Indianapolis but the country,” said Michael Maurice, Chief of the Beech Grove Police Department. “Stay vigilant out there, talk to your kids about violence and how to handle conflict because this isn’t the way to do it. Too many people are effected with the loss of life that’s going on and we need parents to step up, grandparents to step up, and churches to step up to talk to their young people about how to handle conflict.”

At 10 a.m. Monday, Mayor Buckley is hosting a media briefing to provide updates about the shooting.

“We are going to talk about gun violence and we are going to talk to elected officials,” said Mayor Buckley. “It’s far past time that they do something to stabilize or eliminate this problem that we have. It played out again twice tonight, once in Greenwood and once in Beech Grove.”

We will stream that update live on this page. The park will be closed to the public Monday while police investigate the scene.