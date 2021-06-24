Behind the closure: Superior Construction shows work is on schedule for North Split project

INDIANAPOLIS — Work along the I-65/I-70 North Split Interchange looks to be on schedule. That’s according to Superior Construction, the contracted company for the project.

With the North Split shut down for 18 months, the company invited FOX59 for a tour of what’s happening behind the scenes.

Currently, the project is in phase two, which includes shutting down the interstate and building piers for the project’s tallest bridge.

Construction engineer Tejas Borse says this is also the first and largest reconstruction project for the company.

“It’s very important that a reconstruction project, of this scale, we need a complete shut down of the highway,” said Borse. “I think it’s a little inconvenience, but it’s for the greater good.”

At the project’s peak, Borse says about 300 workers would be on site. Right now, he says about 120 are on site, along with nearly 60 engineers in office.

Borse says a typical shift lasts anywhere from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a variety of jobs such as pouring concrete, machines and roadways.

For Borse, his job includes inspecting materials and overseeing operations on site.

“My role over here, as a construction engineer, is to make sure that whatever the requirements are are fulfilled,” he said. “My usual day looks like coming out and capturing all the work that’s going on, reading the plans and making sure everything is right as far as the plans.”

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, work on the North Split includes knocking down and rebuilding 50 bridges, along with other added improvements. The goal is to make commutes safer and more convenient, with maintenance-free infrastructure, for generations to come.

While these 18 months may be a pain for drivers, Borse says they’re working to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

“It constantly reminds us we have to achieve it on time because it’s a project downtown and everyone is affected by this,” he said. “So it motivates us to get the job done right, quickly.”