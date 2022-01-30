Beloved Colts QB makes surprise appearance on SNL

“Saturday Night Live” will be filmed without a studio audience for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Saturday’s episode, with host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX, will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL confirmed. Pictured above is an “SNL at the Drive-In” event at the Universal Studios Backlot amid the pandemic, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. (David Yeh/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — If you didn’t catch it, no pun intended, beloved former Colts quarterback, Peyton Manning, was seen on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Manning made a surprise appearance on SNL’s Weekend Update segment to talk about the NFL’s postseason games, however, the QB star had other plans. Manning went on to confess his love for the popular Netflix series, “Emily in Paris”.

“And I watched the entire season straight through,” he told Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost. “Oh my god, Colin, this show has everything! Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture and a fresh take on feminism – finally! Not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.”

Manning dismissed rumors of Tom Brady announcing his retirement and proceeded to compare Brady’s decision to Emily’s troubles she apparently faces in her life on the show. “Sure, it feels like a broken play,” Manning told Jost after marking out Emily’s love life in Xs and Os as a football play, “but emotionally she’s making forward progress.”

Although Manning admitted he doesn’t speak French, he said that after watching “Emily in Paris”, he now speaks the language of love. “If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,” said Manning.