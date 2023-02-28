INDIANAPOLIS — An MSD of Wayne Township high school plans to resume its meal service one day after a county health inspection found mouse droppings.

MSD of Wayne Township confirmed mouse droppings were found in Ben Davis High School’s cafeteria during an inspection by the Marion County Health Department on Monday, Feb. 27. The inspection also detected a door gap to the exterior greater than one-quarter of an inch.

The district said its custodial and child nutrition staff worked overnight and collaborated with the health department to address the violations.

“…The cafeteria will resume regular meal service today [Tuesday] at lunch,” a district spokesperson revealed in a statement to FOX59.

A letter sent home to families on Monday had earlier said students would receive prepackaged meals.